While Ranveer Singh has won accolades for his unconventional roles like Bajirao in Bajirao Mastani, and Khilji in Padmaavat, the actor has also left the audiences impressed with Simmba. So we know that the audiences love him in different avatars and they are equally anticipating the deadly combo of Ranveer and Rohit Shetty on the big screens with Cirkus. On the other hand, the Bollywood star opened up about the kind of films he would like to be a part of. Being a self-proclaimed Govinda fan, it doesn’t come as a surprise that Singh wants to be a part of the actor’s film remakes and it seems the one he has his eye on is Raja Babu, co-starring Karisma Kapoor.

Ranveer Singh opens up about wanting to do Raja Babu remake; says, “I keep telling Varun Dhawan to not do the film”

For the unversed, Raja Babu featured Govinda as an illiterate man, pampered by his mother, who falls in love with the pretty and educated girl played by Karisma Kapoor. The 1994 film gained massive popularity owing to its songs like ‘Mere Dil Na Todo’, ‘Ui Amma Ui Amma’, and ‘Sarkaiye Lo Khatiya’ which turned out to be some of the biggest chartbusters of the era. Now talking about being a part of this Govinda – Karisma Kapoor starrer rom-com Ranveer Singh was quoted saying to Pinkvilla about how he requested his friend and co-actor Varun Dhawan to not be a part of its remake, if he was ever offered one.

Varun Dhawan is known for his impeccable comic timing and his style is often compared to Govinda and Salman Khan. Talking about in these reports, Ranveer Singh said, “Varun Dhawan keeps doing these movies man, and I keep telling him, ‘Kuch Bhi Karna, Raja Babu maat karna’ (I want to do it).” In the same interview, Ranveer Singh confessed that Raja Babu and Judwaa are amongst some of his favourite Bollywood films, which he has seen many times.

Coming to his upcoming film Cirkus, Ranveer Singh will be seen in a dual role in this Rohit Shetty directorial. The film also stars Varun Sharma, Jacqueline Fernandez, Pooja Hegde, Murali Sharma, Johnny Lever, among others and is slated to release on December 23.

