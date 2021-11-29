comscore

Park Hyung Sik and Han So Hee confirmed to star in musical romance drama by Vincenzo director

Bollywood News
By - Bollywood Hungama News Network

South Korean actors Park Hyung Sik and Han So Hee will be starring together in an upcoming drama. As reported by Korean tabloid Soompi, on November 29, it was confirmed that the two actors would both be appearing in the upcoming drama Soundtrack #1, which was formerly known as Why Did You Come to My House.

The drama will be a music romance drama about a man and woman who have been friends for 20 years. When the two longtime friends wind up living together for two weeks, they slowly begin to realize their feelings for one another.

Park Hyung Sik will star in the drama as male lead Han Sun Woo, a rising photographer who is a man of few words, but has a warm and caring personality. Han So Hee will star as Lee Eun Soo, a fun and honest lyricist who isn’t afraid of speaking her mind.

On the work front, Park Hyung Sik is currently appearing in drama Happiness whereas Han So Hee was last seen in 2021 critically acclaimed Netflix drama My Name.

Soundtrack #1 will be helmed by director Kim Hee Won of Vincenzo and The Crowned Clown. The drama is currently slated to premiere in 2022.

Also Read: Yoo Ah In and Ahn Eun Jin in talks to star in director Kim Jin Min’s upcoming Netflix series The Fool of the End

