South Korean actors Yoo Ah In and Ahn Eun Jin will reportedly be teaming up for the Kim Jin Min directorial Netflix series The Fool of the End.

According to Korean tabloid Sports Chosun, on November 26, reports revealed that Yoo Ah In and Ahn Eun Jin will appear as the main characters of Netflix's new original series The Fool of the End which is written by Jeong Seong Joo and will be directed by Kim Jin Min.

The Fool of the End is a work based on the novel of the same name by Kotaro Isaka. It is a story about 200 days before the end of the world after the end of the world was announced.

Ahn Eun Jin plays the main character, Jin Se Kyung Jin. He was a technical home teacher at Wondong Middle School before the asteroid incident, but now works as a volunteer at the Children's Welfare Department of City Hall. It is expected to depict the transformation after the outbreak of an asteroid avalanche. Yoo Ah In plays Woo Seong Jae, a priest whose baptismal name is Damian. A person who is promoted to assistant priest unintentionally after the head priest disappears. After an asteroid event, it also undergoes changes.

On the work, Ahn Eun Jin received attention as a rising star in the dramas Strangers from Hell and Prosecutor's Civil War followed by The Wise Doctor Life, and is also active as the main character of Only One Person. In addition, Yoo Ah-in is a self-proclaimed top actor who hit the world with Hell.

The Fool of the End will be broadcast on Netflix and will be released as a lineup in 2023 after filming next year.

Also Read: Hellbound Review: South Korean dystopian drama starring Yoo Ah In explores religious fanaticism, questionable moral conduct in demonic space

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2021 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.