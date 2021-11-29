comscore

Last Updated 29.11.2021 | 3:52 PM IST

Farhan Akhtar to cast himself in Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt starrer Jee Le Zaraa; search on for two more male leads

By - Subhash K. Jha

Jee Le Zaraa, Farhan Akhtar’s girl-bonding road film seems to have hit a roadblock. It needs three A-listers heroes to go with the three female superstars Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Katrina Kaif, and Alia Bhatt. But the heroes are not showing any inclination to be chivalrous.

A source close to director Farhan Akhtar says, “It is tough casting the male leads when the female leads are already in place. All the top actors assume the women have meaty roles while the men are mere shadows. Lekin aisa nahin hai. The men in Jee Le Zaraa have very important roles to play. Lekin abb inko kaun samjhaye (who is going to explain to them?).”

Apparently, Farhan wants three male superstars to be paired his trio of super-ladies. He may end up casting himself as one of the leads to set an example for other top-notch leading men who are wary of being seen in the company of assertive women.

Also Read: Farhan Akhtar says Jee Le Zaraa is an attempt to see the world through women’s point of view

More Pages: Jee Le Zaraa Box Office Collection

