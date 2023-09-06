Rakul Preet Singh has worked in a variety of film industries. She has worked with some of the biggest stars in Bollywood, Tollywood, and other sectors as a result of her journey. The actress is at the peak of her career since this year, when she played standout roles in movies like Chhatriwali, Boo, and I Love You. On the journey ahead, the actress will be marking her appearance in several biggies across Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages, owing to her pan-India reach and fandom.

Rakul Preet Singh on her exciting lineup across languages: “I’m immensely thankful for the diverse languages of cinema that allow…”

Speaking of the same, Rakul Preet shared her thoughts and said, "This is a really exciting phase for me as an actor, I’m really glad to be getting opportunities to do films across languages. I'm immensely thankful for the diverse languages of cinema that allow me to speak to hearts across linguistic borders. It's a joy for me to connect with audiences from all walks of life through the magic of storytelling.”

Further speaking about her lineup of films, Rakul says, "All my upcoming films are in different languages and include Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, and multilingual films like Indian 2, Ayalaan and so many more that are currently under wraps but will soon be out, and I cannot be more excited for it! I can’t wait for my fans to experience it and I just hope that they continue showing me love like they always have! Really grateful!"

The actress’ lineup of films exemplifies her demand across various industries. She has Ayalaan, Indian 2 and other films which are currently kept under wraps.

