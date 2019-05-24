Paresh Rawal, Jimmy Sheirgill to star in Neeraj Pandey’s web series on Masood Azhar?

Filmmaker Neeraj Pandey, whose last outing Aiyaary failed at the box office, has found his next story. The director is set to bring terrorist Masood Azhar story with a web series and his involvement in the attack on Parliament in the year 2001. As per reports, this will be a web series and Paresh Rawal and Jimmy Sheirgill reportedly will essay pivotal roles.

As per reports, the filmmaker was earlier supposed to begin shooting for Chanakya starring Ajay Devgn. But, the project has been delayed due to the actor’s hectic schedule. The project has been pushed ahead and Neeraj Pandey will now concentrate on the web series. Neeraj has excelled previously in telling stories related to terrorism. So, when it looked at the story, he thought of a web series instead of a film.

The sources have also revealed that Tiger Zinda Hai villain Sajjad Delafrooz has also been reportedly roped in for the project. The web series will go on floor this weekend in Film City, Mumbai.