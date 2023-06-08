Acclaimed actor Pankaj Tripathi recently concluded the first schedule of a poignant biographical film honouring the esteemed statesman, Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee. Aptly titled Main ATAL Hoon, the film has now shifted its production to the culturally rich city of Lucknow, where the second schedule has commenced. The dedicated cast and crew are poised for an extended 16-day shoot in this historically significant city.

Under the masterful direction of National Award-winning filmmaker Ravi Jadhav, "Main ATAL Hoon" features Pankaj Tripathi in the pivotal role of Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee, the revered three-time Prime Minister of our nation. The screenplay for the film has been penned by Rishi Virmani and Ravi Jadhav, while the evocative musical score is composed by Salim-Sulaiman, with soulful lyrics penned by Manoj Muntashir.

Presented by Bhanushali Studios Limited and Legend Studios, Main ATAL Hoon is produced by Vinod Bhanushali, Sandeep Singh, Sam Khan, and Kamlesh Bhanushali. The collective vision and passion of these esteemed producers are bound to elevate the cinematic experience of this much-anticipated biopic.

Movie enthusiasts can eagerly anticipate the theatrical release of Main ATAL Hoon later this year. As the project progresses through its second schedule, the dedication and commitment of the entire team promise to bring to life the remarkable journey and legacy of Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee on the silver screen.

