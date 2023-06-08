Later this week, more precisely on June 9 we will witness Shahid Kapoor in an all-new avatar with the Ali Abbas Zafar directorial Bloody Daddy. While the trailer and teasers of the film which will be seeing a direct to OTT release have created quite an impression and have even enticed the masses already, we hear that the film cost its makers a pretty penny. In fact, if what we hear is true then, Shahid Kapoor charged a whopping Rs. 40 cr. to feature in the film.

Shahid Kapoor charged a whopping Rs. 40 cr. for Bloody Daddy

Commenting on the same a source close to the venture says, “Given the current uncertain scenario it was surprising to hear the amount quoted as Shahid’s fee. But yes he did charge between Rs. 36-40 cr. for Bloody Daddy. Interestingly, in a time when the industry has been going through a tough time, and most actors have been slashing their fees, Shahid’s brand value has remained steady.” Interestingly, though the streaming giant Jio Cinema has shelled out a massive sum on the production of the film, the source reveals that the upper echelons at Jio Cinema are highly confident of the venture. “Bloody Daddy comes in a very rarely explored genre, especially in Hindi cinema. The look, and feel of the film, the action sequences, the visuals, and the story are rather novel when compared to conventional Hindi films. Given this and the fact that Shahid has done a brilliant job under Ali’s direction, have filled Jio Cinema with confidence.”

Though currently there is no official confirmation on the remuneration Shahid received for Bloody Daddy, Jio Cinema is confident that it was the right investment. As for the film, Bloody Daddy is said to be an action thriller film directed by Ali Abbas Zafar who co-wrote the film with Aditya Basu and Siddharth–Garima.

