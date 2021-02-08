The owner of Bollywood celebrities Dilip Kumar and Raj Kapoor's ancestral houses in Pakistan has refused to sell the house at the price fixed by the Government. The price of their ancestral houses had been determined by the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa government in Pakistan in December last year.

The price of the houses has been determined following a report of the Communication and Works Department. Dilip Kumar's ancestral haveli has been priced at Rs. 80,56,000 and Raj Kapoor's house has been valued at Rs. 1,50,00,000. However, the owners are not agreeing to the rate fixed by them.

The owner of Dilip Kumar's house is demanding Rs 25 crore, while the owner of Raj Kapoor's house is demanding Rs 200 crore. The owners reportedly said that the prime location property has been severely undervalued.

Haji Lal Muhammad, owner of Dilip Kumar's ancestral property, had purchased the property in 2005 for Rs. 51 lakh after completing all legal formalities. He said that it is unjust of the government to value the prophet at Rs. 80.56 lakhs after 16 years.

The Government had decided to purchase the two historic buildings and convert it into a museum to honour the Bollywood legends and preserve their contribution to the Indian cinema.

Raj Kapoor's ancestral home known as Kapoor Haveli is situated in the fabled Qissa Khwani Bazar and was built between 1918 and 1922. Raj Kapoor was born in the building. Meanwhile, veteran actor Dilip Kumar's over 100-year-old ancestral house is also located in the same locality. The house was declared as national heritage in 2014.

