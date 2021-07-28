Post the demise of Sushant Singh Rajput, what made headlines was the film Nyay: The Justice a biographical drama based on the life of Sushant Singh Rajput written and directed by Dilip Gulati, and produced by Sarla A. Saraogi and Rahul Sharma. But, given the film’s topic, a stay order was sought by advocate Vikash Singh, who filed a petition for the same in the Delhi High Court. However, responding to the petition, the Delhi HC, dismissed the same allowing the makers of the film to opt for a theatrical release.

In its ruling, the Delhi High Court, presided by Justice Shakdher refused to issue any order prohibiting the further distribution of the film citing that the movie had already been released on a website and since the bench was available only for that day, it was not inclined to hear it or issue notice. Further the Delhi High Court has denied a stay on the movie Nyay: The Justice while allowing the makers of the film to opt for a theatrical release once cinema halls reopen. Interestingly, the stay order petition, filed Advocate Vikas Singh is not the first case filed against the film. In fact, earlier another potion had been filed seeking a complete ban on the venture.

Post the new verdict, producer Rajat Sharma stated that he felt pleased with the outcome and mentioned that the film was not being made to profit from the events, but rather to bring the truth to light and see justice done.

As for the film itself, Nyay: The Justice, features Zuber Khan and Shreya Shukla are in lead roles, Aman Verma as ED chief, Asrani as Mahinder Singh’s Father, Shakti Kapoor as NCB Chief, Kiran Kumar as Advocate of Mahinder’s father, Anant Jog as Mumbai Police Commissioner, Anwar Fatehan as Bihar Police Commissioner, Sudha Chandran as CBI chief and other actors in pivotal roles.

