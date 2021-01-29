Bollywood Hungama

Last Updated 29.01.2021 | 11:09 AM IST

Hrithik Roshan – Deepika Padukone front runners to play Ram and Sita in Madhu Mantena’s Rs. 300 crore project Ramayan

Bollywood News
BySubhash K. Jha

There have been a number of screen adaptations of the Ramayan. But none to match the scale, expanse and expense of producer Madhu Mantena’s interpretation of the epic which is all set to start filming shortly.

Hrithik Roshan – Deepika Padukone front runners to play Ram and Sita in Madhu Mantena’s Rs. 300 crore project Ramayan

Mantena who recently bought over the shares of Phantom Films from his partners Anurag Kashyap, Vikramaditya Motwane and Vikas Bahl is all set to fly solo, and his dream project Ramayan would be his auspicious flag-bearing project.

According to sources, Mantena’s big-screen Ramayan would be in 3D and budgeted at Rs 300 crores. Nitesh Tiwari, who directed Aamir Khan in Dangal, will hold the directorial reins. The film would be of inordinate length, as no aspect of the Holy Scripture would be left undermined or left out. Or, Mantena may release the grand epic as two full-length feature films.

Informs the informed source, “These are sensitive times. And the last thing the Ramayan needs is an underwhelming treatment or a revisionist screenplay. Mantena has deployed several researchers to project absolute accuracy and preserve complete sanctity in his film version of the venerated epic.”

The cast of A-listers is now being finalized. But we can tell you Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone are front-runners for Ram and Sita. Ravi Udyawar who directed Sridevi’s last film Mom will also be associated with what promises to be an epic in every sense.

Also Read: Hrithik Roshan shares a glimpse from his trekking trip with his sons

