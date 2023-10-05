The Bollywood Hungama OTT India Fest and Awards is an event that celebrates the remarkable talent and creativity within the Indian film industry. Acknowledging the remarkable contributions of actors who have enriched this medium with their talent at a glittering awards night scheduled to take place on 18th and 19th Oct 2023 at Taj Lands End, the Bollywood Hungama India Entertainment Awards announces the highly anticipated nominations for the Best Film in the Original Films Section. The OTT India Fest and the awards is a platform to celebrate creativity, innovation, and storytelling prowess in the realm of digital cinema.

Nominations for Best Actor – Male: Original Films at Bollywood Hungama OTT India Fest

One of the most eagerly anticipated categories is Best Actor - Male: Original Films, which acknowledges actors who have made a significant impact on audiences with their stellar performances. This year's nominations feature a lineup of gifted actors who have displayed their versatility and dedication to their craft. Let's explore the nominees and the remarkable performances that have earned them this recognition.

Vicky Kaushal for Govinda Naam Mera

Vicky Kaushal's nomination for Govinda Naam Mera is a testament to his exceptional acting prowess and ability to immerse himself in diverse roles. In this film, he took on a character that showcased his range as an actor, delivering a memorable performance that resonated with audiences. Vicky Kaushal's ability to connect with viewers on an emotional level continues to set him apart in the industry.

Rajkummar Rao for Monica, O My Darling

Rajkummar Rao is a name synonymous with versatile acting and meaningful cinema. His nomination for Monica, O My Darling is well-deserved, as he once again displayed his knack for portraying complex characters with depth and authenticity. Rajkummar Rao's ability to bring nuance and sincerity to his roles has made him a favourite among audiences.

Varun Dhawan for Bawaal

Varun Dhawan's nomination for Bawaal reflects his evolving journey as an actor. In the film, he showcased his versatility by tackling a character with a mix of light-hearted moments and emotional depth. Varun Dhawan's charismatic screen presence and dedication to his craft continue to captivate viewers.

Manoj Bajpayee for Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai and Gulmohar

Manoj Bajpayee is a seasoned actor known for his stellar performances, and his double nomination for Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai and Gulmohar highlights his incredible range. In Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai, he portrayed a character with depth and gravitas, while in Gulmohar, he showcased his ability to bring charm and charisma to the screen. Manoj Bajpayee's nominations reflect his enduring impact on the world of cinema.

Vijay Verma for Darlings

Vijay Verma's nomination for Darlings underlines his growing presence and acclaim in the industry. In this film, he delivered a standout performance, seamlessly transitioning between moments of vulnerability and strength. Vijay Verma's ability to convey complex emotions and experiences has solidified his status as a talent to watch.

The nominations for Best Actor - Male: Original Films at Bollywood Hungama OTT India Fest celebrates the exceptional talent and dedication of these actors. Their ability to connect with audiences through their performances is a testament to their commitment to the craft of acting. As the awards ceremony approaches, fans eagerly await the moment when one of these gifted actors will be recognized and celebrated at the grand awards ceremony on the 19th October 2023 which is expected to be attended by the biggies of the entertainment world. Organized by one of India's most trusted entertainment portals Bollywood Hungama, curated / directed by Cinema Waale Film and TV Productions and produced by Across Media Solutions, the two day extravaganza aims to honour and acknowledge the excellence that has emerged from the realm of online streaming platforms.

The awards are Presented by Sonata Poze, powered by TVS Jupiter and Kheloyar, Driven-by JK Tyre Blaze Rydr, alongside Matchmaking partner Bharat Matrimony, Stylish Audio partner Skullcandy, Banking partner Bank of Baroda, Healthcare partner Fujifilm Healthcare, True Chocolate partner Smoor, Astrology partner Astroyogi, Wellness Partner HCG hospitals, Cricketing Partner Metashot in association with Festival partners Satvik, Snacking partner Special Choice, Outdoor partner Bright Outdoor Media, Radio partner Radio City, and celebration partners Johnnie Walker and Heineken Silver.

Also Read: Nominations for Best Actor – Female: Popular Choice in the Original Films Section at Bollywood Hungama OTT India Fest

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.