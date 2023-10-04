The Bollywood Hungama OTT India Fest and Awards are a celebration of talent, innovation, and cinematic excellence. The remarkable contributions of actors who have enriched this medium with their talent will be acknowledged at a glittering awards night scheduled to take place on 18th and 19th Oct 2023 at Taj Lands End. The highly anticipated nominations for the Best Film in the Original Films Section at the Bollywood Hungama India Entertainment Awards are out. The OTT India Fest and the awards is a platform to celebrate creativity, innovation, and storytelling prowess in the realm of digital cinema.

Nominations for Best Actor – Female: Popular Choice in the Original Films Section at Bollywood Hungama OTT India Fest

Among the most anticipated categories is the Best Actor - Female: Popular Choice in the Original Films Section, which honours the outstanding performances of leading ladies who have captivated audiences with their remarkable acting skills. Let's take a closer look at this year's nominations and the exceptional performances that have earned these talented actresses their well-deserved recognition.

Alia Bhatt for Darlings and Heart of Stone

Alia Bhatt has firmly established herself as one of Bollywood's most versatile and talented actresses. Her nomination for Darlings and Heart of Stone are a testament to her ability to bring depth and authenticity to her characters. In Darlings, she portrayed a resilient woman navigating life's challenges with grace and determination. In Heart of Stone, Alia's magnetic presence and captivating performance in a suspense thriller reaffirm her status as a powerhouse performer.

Kiara Advani for Govinda Naam Mera and Satyaprem Ki Katha

Kiara Advani has been making waves in the film industry with her impressive body of work, and her nominations for Govinda Naam Mera and Satyaprem Ki Katha highlight her versatility. In Govinda Naam Mera, Kiara showcased her comedic prowess, delivering laughs and entertainment with her charismatic performance. Satyaprem Ki Katha saw her in a more dramatic role, where she portrayed a woman grappling with complex emotions and relationships.

Janhvi Kapoor for Bawaal

Janhvi Kapoor, with her nomination for Bawaal, has proven that she is a rising star to watch out for. Her performance in the film was a revelation, as she effortlessly portrayed the complexities of a young woman's journey through life and relationships. Janhvi's ability to convey both vulnerability and strength added depth to her character and left a lasting impression.

Sara Ali Khan for Gaslight

Sara Ali Khan's nomination for Gaslight underscores her growing presence in the film industry. In this psychological thriller, she skilfully depicted the unravelling of a character's psyche in the face of gaslighting and manipulation. Sara's performance was both haunting and impactful, making Gaslight a gripping cinematic experience.

Madhuri Dixit for Maja Ma

Madhuri Dixit, a beloved veteran of Indian cinema, continues to dazzle audiences with her grace and talent. Her nomination for Maja Ma is a testament to her enduring star power. In the film, Madhuri brought her trademark charm and charisma to the screen, captivating viewers with her performance as a woman on a journey of self-discovery and transformation.

These nominations for Best Actor - Female: Popular Choice in the Original Films Section at Bollywood Hungama OTT India Fest celebrate the incredible talent and range of actresses in the Indian film industry. These leading ladies have not only entertained but also moved and inspired audiences with their performances. As the awards ceremony approaches, fans eagerly anticipate the moment when one of these exceptional actresses will be recognized and celebrated at the grand awards ceremony on the 19th October 2023 which is expected to be attended by the biggies of the entertainment world. Organized by one of India's most trusted entertainment portals Bollywood Hungama, curated / directed by Cinema Waale Film and TV Productions and produced by Across Media Solutions, the two day extravaganza aims to honour and acknowledge the excellence that has emerged from the realm of online streaming platforms.

