The Bollywood Hungama OTT India Fest and Awards is an event that celebrates the remarkable talent and creativity within the Indian film industry. Acknowledging the remarkable contributions of actors who have enriched this medium with their talent at a glittering awards night scheduled to take place on 18th and 19th Oct 2023 at Taj Lands End, the Bollywood Hungama India Entertainment Awards announces the highly anticipated nominations for the Best Film in the Original Films Section. The OTT India Fest and the awards is a platform to celebrate creativity, innovation, and storytelling prowess in the realm of digital cinema.

Nominations for Best Actor – Female: Original Films Section at Bollywood Hungama OTT India Fest

Among its most anticipated categories is Best Actor Female: Original Films Section, recognizing actresses who have delivered exceptional performances in original films. This year's nominations feature a stellar line-up of talented actresses who have left an indelible mark on audiences with their powerful portrayals. Let's explore the nominees and the outstanding performances that have earned them this coveted recognition.

Alia Bhatt for Darlings and Heart of Stone

Alia Bhatt's nominations for Darlings and Heart of Stone underscore her status as one of Bollywood's most versatile and accomplished actresses. In Darlings, she breathed life into a character who navigated life's challenges with resilience and grace. Her performance resonated with audiences, capturing the essence of a modern Indian woman. In Heart of Stone, Alia's captivating presence and nuanced portrayal in a suspense thriller reaffirmed her reputation as a powerhouse performer.

Kiara Advani for Govinda Naam Mera

Kiara Advani's nomination for Govinda Naam Mera showcases her ability to effortlessly transition between genres. In this film, she displayed her comedic prowess and magnetic charm, delivering a performance that delighted audiences. Kiara's versatility and captivating screen presence continue to make her a popular choice among fans.

Tripti Dimri for Qala

Tripti Dimri's nomination for Qala highlights her growing prominence in the industry. In this emotionally charged film, she portrayed a character grappling with complex familial relationships and personal struggles. Tripti's ability to convey vulnerability and strength added depth to her role, leaving a lasting impact on viewers.

Sanya Malhotra for Kathal

Sanya Malhotra's nomination for Kathal reflects her commitment to diverse and compelling roles. In the film, she skilfully depicted the journey of a woman facing the complexities of love and life. Sanya's ability to connect with audiences on an emotional level and bring authenticity to her characters has earned her a well-deserved spot among the nominees.

Janhvi Kapoor for Bawaal

Janhvi Kapoor's nomination for Bawaal showcases her evolving talent as an actress. In this film, she portrayed a young woman navigating life's challenges and relationships with a blend of vulnerability and determination. Janhvi's ability to convey complex emotions and deliver a memorable performance has solidified her place among the industry's promising talents.

These nominations for Best Actor Female: Original Films Section at Bollywood Hungama OTT India Fest celebrate the exceptional talent and dedication of these actresses. Their ability to breathe life into diverse characters and connect with audiences is a testament to their craft. As the awards ceremony approaches, fans eagerly anticipate the moment when one of these gifted actresses will be recognized and celebrated at the grand awards ceremony on the 19th October 2023 which is expected to be attended by the biggies of the entertainment world. Organized by one of India's most trusted entertainment portals Bollywood Hungama, curated / directed by Cinema Waale Film and TV Productions and produced by Across Media Solutions, the two day extravaganza aims to honour and acknowledge the excellence that has emerged from the realm of online streaming platforms.

