Reports that David Dhawan has incorporated references to the Corona Virus has the director in splits. “Firstly, my film is complete and ready for release. Secondly Coolie No 1 is a comedy. And the Coronavirus is nothing to laugh about. It has taken millions of lives all over the world. As a filmmaker, I think it would be very irresponsible of me to slip in some reference to the virus just to give my film an added relevance,” says David who awaits the end of the lockdown, so the industry can go back to making and releasing films.

Coolie No 1 is David’s third film with his son Varun Dhawan. They worked together earlier in Main Tera Hero and Judwaa. All three are remakes of hits from the past. Two of them have clicked. The third awaits a release as soon as the movie theatres open.

David confirms only a theatrical release for Coolie No I. “That’s what my audience and my son Varun’s audience want.”

