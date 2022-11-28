Nicole Kidman bid $100,000 for a hat signed by Hugh Jackman during an auction for the charity at Broadway.

Nicole Kidman made jaws drop as she bid a hefty sum of $100,000 during an auction for the charity Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS. According to People, the Academy Award winner shocked the crowd at the Winter Garden Theatre when she paid $100,000 for Hugh Jackman's hat from his starring run in Broadway's revival of The Music Man during the charity auction benefitting Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS over the weekend.

Nicole Kidman receives standing ovation at Broadway with $100,000 bid for Hugh Jackman’s signed ‘The Music Man’ hat

"The generosity emanating from #NicoleKidman leaves me speechless! You ARE amazing. Thank you for your friendship and support!" Jackman, who co-starred with Kidman in 2008 romance Australia, wrote on Twitter alongside a video of the uproarious moment. In the shared clip, Jackman and costar Nicholas Ward can be seen running the auction onstage, as they ask the audience to beat the current bid of $19,000.

As Kidman shouted a bid of $100,000, the crowd erupted into cheers, also making Jackman’s jaw drop and leading him to joke "Nic! I just want to be clear, this is not Australian dollars." Kidman took to the stage and said, "I love you, I love Broadway. I love what they do, Broadway Cares. But I also want to say the show was extraordinary."

“I’ve known Nic for almost 30 years. I’ve worked with her. I can tell you this is not a surprise to me. She is one of the most generous souls I know,” Jackman followed. “You’re a beautiful person. I love you. Thank you.”

“Ms. Kidman’s remarkable support of Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS on Saturday night was wonderful to see and her extraordinary generosity will be deeply appreciated by the entire Broadway community,” Kate Horton, producer on The Music Man, shared in a statement.

As the report notes, the moment came during the final week of Broadway Cares' Red Bucket Fall Fundraising Campaign, which raises money to "provide meals and medication, health care and hope for those living with HIV/AIDS, struggling with COVID-19 or facing other life-threatening challenges this holiday season."

