Popular personality Rahi Sawant has become a synonym for entertainment. The actress-model has entered multiple times in various seasons of Salman Khan’s reality show Bigg Boss. And, once again, the actress is all set to enter the controversial house as a challenger. However, this time there is a TWIST for the viewers. Interestingly, Rakhi Sawant, who has often participated in the Hindi Bigg Boss, entered Bigg Boss Marathi this time.

In one of the latest promo videos, shared by the channel, Rakhi can be seen entering the Bigg Boss Marathi house, along with Vishal Nikam, who had won Bigg Boss Marathi 3. Apart from them, BB Marathi 3 fame Meera Jagannath and Aroh Velankar also participated in the latest season as the challengers. In the promo, Rakhi arrives in a red gown and calls herself Bigg Boss’ first wife.

A section of fans flooded the comments section with their reactions. “I know Rakhi is plan B for every biggboss team. It's like when TRP goes down of show,” wrote a user, while another commented, “Woahooo Can't Wait.” Meanwhile, many were delighted to see Vishal Nikam in the promo.

Hours before the channel shared the above promo, Rakhi had confirmed joining Bigg Boss Marathi during her candid conversation with Instant Bollywood. In a video, making rounds on the internet, Rakhi can be heard calling herself an “employee” of the Colors channel. She also appealed to the viewers to vote for her. It is worth mentioning that her appearance in Bigg Boss Marathi has left netzines divided. While many are overjoyed, a section of them is disappointed.

