Nia Sharma, who has been entertaining audiences in Colors’ Suhagan Chudail and Laughter Chefs, is all set for her eighth association with the channel. The actress, after several rumours of being a part of the reality show Bigg Boss, will finally be a part for the upcoming new season, which will have Salman Khan as the host. Nia, who gained fame for her role as Manvi in Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai and Roshni Patel in Jamai Raja, has become the first confirmed contestant.

Nia Sharma is a confirmed contestant of Bigg Boss 18; Rohit Shetty introduces her on Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 finale

Readers would be aware that Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 had its grand finale over the weekend with Rohit Shetty as the host. While the stunt-based reality show had several guests who came to support their favourite contestants on the show, the grand finale also saw the team of the fun cooking-comedy reality show Laughter Chefs wherein Nia Sharma, Bharti Singh, and others also appeared on the show. Rohit, while speaking to the team, introduced Nia as the contestant of the reality show, leaving everybody surprised. Meanwhile, the actress did not confirm the news but flashed a nervous smile.

Speaking of Bigg Boss 18, the recently released promo of the show featured Salman Khan introducing the new season which is themed ‘Time Ka Tandav’. Although the clip featured an aesthetically shot ‘futuristic’ vibe, the superstar did not divulge any details of the game audiences can expect from the new season.

Apart from her, other names that are doing the rounds include Shilpa Shirodkar, Digvijay Singh Rathee, Shoaib Ibrahim, Nyraa Bannerjee, Muskan Bamne, Chahat Pandey, Shehzada Dhami, etc. In the past, Nia has collaborated with Colors for Ishq Mein Marjaawan, Naagin 4, Khatron Ke Khiladi 4 and KKK: Made In India, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10, among others.

