The recent edition of the International Indian Film Academy Awards (IIFA), held from September 27 to September 29 in Abu Dhabi, has sparked controversy after Kannada filmmaker Hemanth Rao called out the event organizers for what he described as disrespectful treatment. IIFA Utsavam, a segment dedicated to the South Indian film industries—Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada—left Rao and his team deeply disappointed.

Andhadhun screenwriter Hemanth Rao criticizes IIFA for disrespectful treatment; Siddharth lends support: “Disrespect towards artists at the hands of these middlemen will not end”

Hemanth Rao Calls Out IIFA for Disrespect

Hemanth Rao, known for directing acclaimed Kannada films like Godhi Banna Sadharana Mykattu and Sapta Saagaradaache Ello, took to Instagram to express his frustrations. In a detailed post, Rao shared that he and his music director, Charan Raj, were made to wait for hours, only to discover that they would not receive the awards they had been promised.

Rao described his experience as "a massive inconvenience and extremely disrespectful." Despite being in the industry for over a decade and attending various award shows, this experience stood out for all the wrong reasons. "For context, I was sat till 3 AM in the morning only to realize there was no award. The same happened to my Music Director: Charan Raj,” Rao wrote.

No Mention of Nominees

Rao also criticized the way the awards were conducted, pointing out that no nominees were mentioned during the presentation. "It's your award. You can give it to whoever you want to. That's your choice!! I haven't won MANY awards and haven't lost sleep over it, so these grapes aren't sour," he said. However, what troubled him was the lack of transparency in the process. "The format this year was just to hand out the award. The nominees weren't even mentioned."

In a sharp statement directed at the IIFA organizers, Rao remarked, “Your award shows run on the talent that you put on your stage. NOT THE OTHER WAY AROUND. I don't need your award to enjoy the best job in the world.”

Siddharth Reacts: "Disrespect Towards Artists Will Not End"

Actor Siddharth, who has always been vocal about the treatment of artists in the industry, responded to Hemanth Rao's post. He expressed solidarity, stating, “Sorry to know you and Charan had to go through this... disrespect towards artists at the hands of these middlemen will not end... but props to you for speaking out.”

