The first two films in the Dhoom franchise were directed by Sanjay Gadhvi. But both the movies were written by Vijay Krishna Acharya. The latter then went onto direct and write Dhoom 3 (2013), the third film in the successful franchise. It is now learnt exclusively by Bollywood Hungama that Vijay aka Victor will have major contribution in Dhoom 4 as well.

EXCLUSIVE: Vijay Krishna Acharya takes charge of Ranbir Kapoor starrer Dhoom 4 as writer and director

News about Dhoom 4 was recently out, and it instantly sent a wave of excitement among the Hindi film lovers. This wasn’t surprising since the heist franchise has tremendous following among the Bollywood audience. But what took them by surprise was the announcement of Ranbir Kapoor as the antagonist in Dhoom 4.

The actor teaming up with Victor is an interesting combination. A source told Bollywood Hungama exclusively, “Vijay Krishna Acharya aka Victor has written the script for Dhoom 4. He has written all the previous three Dhoom films and directed one, so it was natural for him to be given the responsibility. He will also be directing the film. He had helmed Dhoom 3, which had then become the highest grossing Bollywood film.”

All three previous Dhoom films saw Abhishek Bachchan and Uday Chopra as the cop duo. However, the choice of actors to play the cops in Dhoom 4 is currently under wraps.

