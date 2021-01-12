Netflix is ensuring that during this pandemic, you won't have to step out since they are bringing high-level content on the streaming platform. On January 12, 2021, Netflix dropped the announcement teaser of what's to come this year as they plan to release new movies every week. This is just a sneak peak of the full list, which ranges from superheroes to westerns, thrillers, rom-coms, action, comedy, and sometimes all of those things combined — and always with the world's biggest and best stars, directors, and fresh faces.

Red Notice stars Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot, Ryan Reynolds kick off the announcement video with the introduction as the upcoming slate includes projects from Lin-Manuel Miranda's Tick, Tick... Boom!, Halle Berry's Bruised, Melissa McCarthy and Octavia Spencer's Thunder Force, Priyanka Chopra and Rajkummar Rao's The White Tiger, Zack Snyder's zombie heist Army of the Dead, Joey King's The Kissing Booth 3 and Noah Centino and Lana Condor's To All the Boys: Always and Forever.

Apart from these films, more in the lineup include Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence's star-studded film Don't Look Up, Amy Poehler's Moxie, Jennifer Hudson's Monster, Amy Adams' The Woman in the Window, Jason Momoa's Sweet Girl, Jennifer Garner's Yes Day, and John David Washington and Zendaya's Malcolm & Marie among others.

The premiere dates of all these films are yet to be announced.

