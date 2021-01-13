Sonu Sood is being called habitual offender for carrying out unauthorised construction work at a residential building in Juhu despite demolition initiated twice previously, according to Mumbai civic body on Tuesday, January 12, when they filed their affidavit in the Bombay High Court.

Sonu Sood challenged a notice against him filed by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) in October last year. The civil court passed an order in December 2020 to dismiss his suit against the notice. The Mumbai civic body filed an affidavit in response to Sood's challenge.

BMC had alleged in its notice that Sonu Sood had carried out structural changes in the six-storey building Shakti Sagar and was converting it into a commercial hotel. "The appellant is a habitual offender and wants to enjoy the commercial proceeds of the unauthorised work and therefore once again started reconstructing the demolished portion in order to make it operational as a hotel albeit illegally and without permission from the License department," the civic body said, according to NDTV.

The affidavit further cited that Sood was trying to protect an "ex-facie illegal commercial hotel which has been constructed and modified by the appellant (Sood) contrary to the sanctioned building plan. The appellant has not been given permission for change of user of the said property from residential to commercial and there is no license to run the commercial hotel."

The Bombay High Court on Monday extended the interim protection granted to actor Sonu Sood till January 13, 2021. The court had earlier passed an order granting relief to the actor from coercive action by the BMC against the alleged illegal structural changes made by him in a residential building in suburban Juhu without acquiring permission.

