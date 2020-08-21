Bollywood Hungama

It was only recently that Gaurav Chopraa had informed that his parents have tested positive for Coronavirus. He had also informed that his mother had been suffering from pancreatic cancer for the last three years. Gaurav Chopraa has now informed that his mother is no more. She lost her long battle to cancer a couple of days ago, leaving the entire family devastated. Gaurav took to his social media to pen a heartfelt note for her expressing his grief.

He wrote, “My mommy strongest !! The first picture is from a year ago. Three years of cancer fighting of the worst kind ,three years of non stop chemo: and she was bucking us up ! Always the brightest spot of energy in the room . Always. The beauty that did not need any kind of accentuation. It stood out .loved by all. To the point of seeming like her fans. . . Inspired so many..as a teacher, as a principal,as a colleague ,as a friend ,as a human being pursuing spiritual growth over everything else.. I can go on and on .about a million things..she introduced me to everything in life ..my strength..my source.. #MeriMaa was the strongest.. She left us yesterday... In the other world she would be making everyone her fan ,I'm sure ! Aapka #kaanha”

My mommy strongest !! The first picture is from a year ago. Three years of cancer fighting of the worst kind ,three years of non stop chemo: and she was bucking us up ! Always the brightest spot of energy in the room . Always. The beauty that did not need any kind of accentuation. It stood out .loved by all. To the point of seeming like her fans. . . Inspired so many..as a teacher, as a principal,as a colleague ,as a friend ,as a human being pursuing spiritual growth over everything else.. I can go on and on .about a million things..she introduced me to everything in life ..my strength..my source.. #MeriMaa was the strongest.. She left us yesterday... In the other world she would be making everyone her fan ,I'm sure ! Aapka #kaanha

May her soul rest in peace.

Also Read: Gaurav Chopra’s parents test positive for COVID-19, Sanjivani actor requests people to stay indoors

