Cricketer Hardik Pandya and his Serbian actress fiancé Natasa Stankovic have made a huge announcement on their social media. Taking to their respective Instagram accounts, the couple announced that they are expecting their first child together.

"Natasa and I have had a great journey together and it is just about to get better; Together we are excited to welcome a new life into our lives very soon. We’re thrilled for this new phase of our life and seek your blessings and wishes," wrote Hardik Pandya on his Instagram on May 31, 2020.

Sharing couple of pictures on her Instagram, Natasa wrote, "Hardik and I have shared a memorable journey together so far and now, it's only going to get better ???? Together, we are excited to welcome a new life into our lives very soon. We’re super excited for this new step of our life together and humbly ask your blessings and well wishes ????."

Natasa Stankovic and Hardik Pandya got engaged on New Year's Day this year during their vacation. The couple is yet to get married.

ALSO READ:

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release & upcoming movies info only on Bollywood Hungama.