The deadly coronavirus has spread like wildfire around the world. India has been in lockdown since March-end in order to contain the spread of the virus. In the latest news, Reliance Entertainment Group CEO Shibasish Sarkar has tested positive for COVID-19 and is currently being treated at a hospital.

As per reports, the producer was admitted to Kokilaben Ambani Hospital after he developed fever on Saturday, May 30. His fever has now gone done and is currently recovering from coronavirus.

Shibasish Sarkar, on May 28, participated in a webinar where he spoke about the coronavirus pandemic, its effects on the industry, and their two big releases Sooryavanshi starring Akshay Kumar and Ranveer Singh's 83.

