For the past few days, Bollywood actor Nana Patekar has been in Uttarakhand for the shooting of his upcoming Marathi film. Recently, the actor climbed a mountain with filmmaker Vipul Mehta. The director took to his social media handle and shared a video with his fans.

Nana Patekar climbs a mountain in Kedarnath at the age of 72; director Vipul Mehta shares a video, watch!

In the video, the director-actor duo can be seen shivering in the cold while talking and looking at the camera. They can be seen fully covered with sweaters, caps and hand gloves. “Yes, we are here for a shooting”, says the director in the video. Later, he shifts the camera toward Nana who expresses his happiness as he climbed a mountain at the age of 71.

In the caption, Mehta wrote, “Shooting at Kedarnath …. We climbed to bhairavnath and went ahead to shoot … with great actor nana Patekar.” The video has managed to garner love from Instagram users. Many netizens dropped their reaction in the comments section with the red heart and fire emoticons.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vipul Mehta (@director_vipul_mehta)

The veteran Bollywood actor also met Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Saturday. After his meeting with CM, Patekar told, “The natural beauty of Devbhoomi Uttarakhand is perfect for shooting films, the environment for filming movies is suitable. The people of Devbhoomi Uttarakhand are extremely sweet and gentle, there is gentleness in the behaviour of the people here,” to ANI.

He continued, “I had a good experience shooting the film in 'Devbhoomi' Uttarakhand. Also, I want to build a house in Uttarakhand.”

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: “Welcome-Hera Pheri CROSSOVER film will be made and that too in a big way. The goings-on in the narrative will be justified, with common sense and logic in place” – Firoz Nadiadwala

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.