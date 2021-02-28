Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 28.02.2021 | 11:43 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Sushant Singh Rajput Radhe - Your Most Wanted Bhai Dhaakad Jersey Sooryavanshi Maidaan
follow us on

Nag Ashwin’s sci-fi thriller with Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan to go on floors around June-July

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Telugu film director Nag Ashwin is best known for his National Award winning film Mahanati that starred Keerthy Suresh, Dulquer Salmaan, Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Akkineni. Now, the filmmaker is getting ready for his next big pan-India project which will star Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan and Deepika Padukone. The film was announced last year and currently Nag is working on the pre-production of the film.

Nag Ashwin’s sci-fi thriller with Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan to go on floors around June-July

The project, like many others, got delayed due to the pandemic. However, talking to a tabloid, Nag Ashwin said that he has been fine tuning the script and logistics. He also had his round of meetings with all three leads separately. He said that pre-production has been going on for a long time and that they will take the film on floors in June-July.

Ashwin will once again be collaborating with Spanish cinematographer Dani Sanchez-Lopez and composer Mickey J Meyer after Mahanati for the upcoming film. Veteran filmmaker Singeetam Srinivasa Rao has been brought on board as a mentor for this magnum opusThe film will be a sci-fi thriller and talking about it Ashwin said that he is partial to the genre as he has grown up watching these films. He also said that he is fascinated by mythologies and likes stories that involve magic and illusion.

The film will be released in 2022.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Pitta Kathalu makers Nag Ashwin, Tharun Bhascker, Nandini Reddy and Sankalp Reddy share hilarious moments from the sets of their film 

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Emraan Hashmi…

Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi starrer…

Karan Johar introduces Dostana 2 debutante…

BREAKING: Deepika Padukone joins Ranveer…

Karan Johar introduces Uri's Dhairya Karwa…

Karan Johar's BIG disagreement with Kartik…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2021 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification