Last Updated 28.02.2021 | 11:54 AM IST

Rana Daggubati, Pulkit Samrat starrer Haathi Mere Saathi trailer to release on March 4

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Earlier this year, Rana Daggubati officially announced the release date of his upcoming multilingual film titled Haathi Mere Saathi in Hindi. The film which is called Haathi Mere Saathi in Hindi will be released in Tamil as Kaadan and as Aranya in Telugu. Haathi Mere Saathi also stars Pulkit Samrat. The makers have now announced that the trailer of the film will be released on March 4.

Rana Daggubati, Pulkit Samrat starrer Haathi Mere Saathi trailer to release on March 4

The trailer of Haathi Mere Saathi will be released on March 4, while the trailer of Aranya and Kaadan will be released on World Wildlife Day- March 3.

Sharing new posters from the film, Rana Daggubati, who plays the lead in all three languages, wrote, "Are you ready for 2021's first trilingual film? The thrilling fight between Man VS Nature to #SaveTheElephants is back. Stay tuned on @ErosNow for the trailer of Aranya and Kaadan releasing on 3rd March and Haathi Mere Saathi on the 4th of March! IN THEATRES on 26th March!"


Inspired by the unfortunate event of humans encroaching on the elephant corridors in Kaziranga, Assam, Haathi Mere Saathi is a story of love and compassion towards animals and nature. Produced by Eros International, the film is directed by Prabhu Solomon. The film also stars Shriya Pilgaonkar and Zoya Hussain. Pulkit Samrat's character is played by Vishnu Vishal in the Tamil and Telugu version.

ALSO READ: Rana Daggubati breaks down while talking about his critical health; says there ‘would have been 30% chance of death’

More Pages: Haathi Mere Saathi Box Office Collection

