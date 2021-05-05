We have lost a lot of people to COVID-19 second wave this year and the news reports of the record numbers have been nothing short of heartbreaking. With multiple cases being diagnosed on a daily basis, there was a fake rumour that stated singer Lucky Ali was no more and the cause of death was COVID-19. While a lot of people had sent across their condolences, actress Nafisa Ali rubbished all the rumours regarding his death.

While the social media had been flooded with shocking tweets, Nafisa Ali was quick to deny all the rumours of his death. She confirmed that she had spoken to him earlier that afternoon and that Lucky Ali was well and safe in his Bengaluru farmhouse with his family. She wrote, “Lucky is totally well and we were chatting this afternoon. He is on his farm with his family. No Covid. In good health.”

Take a look at her tweet, right here.

Lucky is totally well and we were chatting this afternoon. He is on his farm with his family . No Covid . In good health.

— Nafisa Ali Sodhi (@nafisaaliindia) May 4, 2021

