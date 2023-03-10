Ye Hai Mohabbatein and Naagin 3 fame actress Krishna Mukherjee had announced her engagement with beau and deck officer Chirag Batliwalla last year in September. Since then, she has been sharing videos and photos of the couple on her social media handle. While many shower love on it, a section of fans were constantly asking about their wedding plans. Well, it’s finally on the cards! Yes! Krishna is all set to tie the knot with fiancé Chirag on March 13 in Goa.

Krishna Mukherjee’s beach wedding will be a mix of Bengali and Parsi cultures. According to a report by Hindustan Times, the pre-wedding festivities will kickstart on Saturday with the Mehendi ceremony lined up for the evening. Later, on Sunday, March 12, Haldi and Sangeet ceremonies will take place on the beaches of Goa. Speaking of the wedding day, it will be a Bengali wedding and slated during the event. Meanwhile, the same evening a Parsi dinner is set for the guests.

In fact, in the same report, the portal quoted the actress confirming the news by saying, “It is exciting! I’m going to start a new life, (so) I’m a little nervous.”

She further added, “I’m so involved and nervous. I’ve been constantly asking for updates from my sister and wedding planner. I’ve multiple things running through my head like I’m scared that I will fall or not, and all other stupid things that one can think about. I’m trying to be chill but I’m so chaotic. I hope it’s normal with all the brides,” while mentioning that the preparations are going “well” but also “crazy”.

