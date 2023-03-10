An unfortunate incident occurred today on the sets of ‘Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin’ and a fire broke out. All crew members and artists present on the sets were safely evacuated and an investigation shall soon be carried out to determine the cause of this incident. An official statement too has been issued by its production house - Cockcrow Entertainment Shaika Films.

Fire breaks out on sets of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin; “All are safe,” says production banner in a statement

A spokesperson from Cockcrow Entertainment Shaika Films mentioned, “A fire engulfed the sets of ‘Ghum Hain Kisikey Pyaar Mein’ this afternoon. All our employees, artists, contractors and other partners who were present on site are safe. We are working to determine the cause of the incident and the extent of damage and while our immediate priority is the health and safety of everyone who was on the sets, we will also work towards ensuring that we provide continuity in entertainment to our viewers.”

Speaking of the incident, according to a report by PTI, a major fire broke out on the sets of the TV serial GHKKPM in Film City on Friday afternoon. Reportedly, the fire started around 4.30 pm on the ground floor, in an area of 2,000 square feet, of the studio where the serial was being shot. Meanwhile, there were no reports of anyone getting injured as of now.

