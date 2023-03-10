Kareena Kapoor didn’t expect much from Jab We Met, says, “I had all my bets on Tashan”

Jab We Met (2007) turned out to be a major hit right from the word go and it also earned rave reviews from critics. The movie is also considered one of Kareena Kapoor Khan’s finest performances. However, the actress has now admitted that she didn’t have much hopes from the 2007 film, which also starred Shahid Kapoor. Instead, she was expecting Tashan (2008) to do well but that film flopped at the box office. She was shooting simultaneously for both the film.

The actress admitted this during an interaction with Mirchi with cousin and star Ranbir Kapoor. She said, “I was in this whole zone of getting size zero. I am working like in Tashan, with like Akshay (Kumar), Anil (Kapoor) and Saif (Ali Khan). I was like I got the main part and it was a Yash Raj film and I was doing action for the first time and whenever I came on the Jab We Met set it would be like ‘You know please I need to train because I am going for action training.’”

Stating how her calculations turned wrong, Kareena added, “I never thought, the reverse situation actually happened, you know I had all my bets on Tashan.”

Directed by Imtiaz Ali, Jab We Met saw Kareena play the bubbly and iconic character Geet who meets Aditya (Shahid) while being on the run and ultimately falls for him. On the other hand, Tashan was directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya and produced by Yash Raj Films. The film was a romantic cum crime drama that also starred Akshay Kumar, Saif Ali Khan and Anil Kapoor.

Coming to her forthcoming projects, Kareena has The Crew with Tabu and Kriti Sanon. She will also be seen in Sujoy Ghosh’s web adaptation of the bestselling novel The Devotion of Suspect X.

