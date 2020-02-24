It was only last week that Ali Abbas Zafar announced Mr. India 2 and has been working on this dream project silently for quite some time. The film is most likely to be titled as Mr. India 2, with a fresh take on the classic. However, this news has left the director Shekhar Kapur and Sonam Kapoor miffed. When the sequel to the film was announced, Shekhar Kapur who directed the original starring Anil Kapoor, Sridevi, and Amrish Puri, called him out on Twitter.

Now, the filmmaker in one of his tweets hinted that he may take legal action against the makers of the remake. Director Kunal Kohli on Saturday took to Twitter and wrote, "Javed Akhtar won a hard-fought battle for the rights of lyricists and writers. It's time we did the same?"

Responding to Kohli's tweet, Shekhar tweeted, "Yes. It's time to test this legally... Let's do it."

Yes. It’s time to test this legally .. let’s do it .. https://t.co/b0GXWYWvks — Shekhar Kapur (@shekharkapur) February 22, 2020



Shekhar Kapur had earlier claimed that the makers were only using the name to get a big opening at the weekend and also mentioned that they cannot make the film without the permission of the original’s makers. After Shekhar Kapur, even Sonam Kapoor Ahuja took to her Twitter to address the lack of approval from the makers.

Shekhar also found it disrespectful for the new makers for not giving him the "creative rights" for the remake. "We sit with writers from day one but are not the writers. Help actors hone performances but are not actors. Develop and create a visual language of film. Slave hours over editing consoles. Directors lead and inspire every aspect of a film and have no creative rights? #MrIndia," Shekhar tweeted.

We sit with writers from day one, but are not the writer. Help actors hone performances but are not actors. Develop and create visual language of film. Slave hours over editing consoles. Directors lead and inspire every aspect of a film and have no creative rights? #MrIndia — Shekhar Kapur (@shekharkapur) February 22, 2020

Also Read: Split Wide Open! Boney Kapoor and Anil Kapoor are not on same page for Mr. India