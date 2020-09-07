Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 07.09.2020 | 4:45 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Sushant Singh Rajput Sadak 2 Laxmmi Bomb Dil Bechara Sooryavanshi Atrangi Re
follow us on

MONSTA X’s Shownu and Minhyuk to collaboration on a single for a webtoon She’s My Type

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

South Korea's popular group MONSTA X’s members Shownu and Minhyuk are set to collaborate on a new single. The vocalists will be crooning a song for a webtoon She’s My Type. This is their first OST participation.

MONSTA X’s Shownu and Minhyuk to collaboration on a single for a webtoon She’s My Type

The song titled 'Have a Goodnight' is a ballad and a breezy track filled with a lot of romantic emotions. It will revolve around the character Chanyeol who expresses his feelings for Haedam in the webtoon. According to Hello Kpop, "A representative from TOON STUDIO confirmed the news and said Shownu and Minhyuk are planning to show their charms and a different appearance from their usual group image in the upcoming release of their collaboration song for She’s My Type.”

Monsta X made their comeback in May 2020 with their mini-album titled 'Fantasia X' with the title track 'Fantasia'.

ALSO READ: MONSTA X drops slick foot-tapping dance number with ‘Fantasia X’

Tags : , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

FAU-G was not conceptualised by Sushant…

Actor Himansh Kohli tests positive for…

Vidyut Jammwal starrer Khuda Haafiz to get a…

Sushant Singh Rajput and Rhea Chakraborty…

Jacqueline Fernandez and Yami Gautam join…

Saif Ali Khan and Arjun Kapoor join the cast…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification