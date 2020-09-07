Bajaj Allianz Life, one of India’s leading private life insurers, today announced the appointment of youth icon and thought-leader Ayushmann Khurrana, one of the most talented and versatile Bollywood artists, as its brand ambassador to promote its products and digital services across offline and online mediums. Ayushmann will feature in the life insurer’s next campaign “Smart Living” that encompasses its Term Plan – Smart Protect Goal and the new digital service – Smart Assist.

Commenting on the new campaign and signing up Ayushmann Khurrana, a first for the life insurer, Chandramohan Mehra, Chief Marketing Officer, Bajaj Allianz Life, said, “The refreshed brand narrative, relevant to new customer risk-mitigation mindset, is anchored on Ayushmann, who embodies our brand ethos of trustworthiness, innovativeness, authenticity and responsibility. The pandemic has infused smartness in our lives, and it is reflected in how we are embracing remote ways of living or acquiring new skills. Our smart products and secured digital services are aimed at securing and enabling our customer’s Life Goals, in these uncertain times.

Ayushmann Khurrana, actor and brand ambassador for Bajaj Allianz Life, said, “I am delighted to partner with Bajaj Allianz Life in its journey towards enabling Life Goals of India. A trusted and Smart Life Insurance plan is a reliable back up to your family’s Life Goals. Amongst several innovative offerings, its differentiated Term Insurance Plan and the innovative digital service – Smart Assist, precisely answers the needs of protection and contactless yet assisted transactions.”

In addition to the campaign on Smart Protect Goal, Ayushmann Khurrana will also feature in an ad film on Smart Assist, the revolutionary tech-enabled service the company has launched to ensure customers who are purchasing the company’s product are guided in a smart, transparent, and a secure manner by a Bajaj Allianz Life expert, keeping all the social distancing norms in mind, and being with the customer at the same time. Bajaj Allianz Life’s Smart Protect Goal, one of the most comprehensive term insurance plans offers a return of premium at maturity, 55 critical illness coverage and cover till 99 years of age for limited premium paying term as less as 5 years.

The latest Bajaj Allianz Life latest campaign will run on major TV channels and will be rolled out on all major digital platforms.

