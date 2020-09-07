Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 07.09.2020 | 6:37 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Sushant Singh Rajput Sadak 2 Laxmmi Bomb Dil Bechara Sooryavanshi Atrangi Re
follow us on

Ayushmann Khurrana roped in as the brand ambassador of Bajaj Allianz Life

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Bajaj Allianz Life, one of India’s leading private life insurers, today announced the appointment of youth icon and thought-leader Ayushmann Khurrana, one of the most talented and versatile Bollywood artists, as its brand ambassador to promote its products and digital services across offline and online mediums. Ayushmann will feature in the life insurer’s next campaign “Smart Living” that encompasses its Term Plan – Smart Protect Goal and the new digital service – Smart Assist.

Ayushmann Khurrana roped in as the brand ambassador of Bajaj Allianz Life

Commenting on the new campaign and signing up Ayushmann Khurrana, a first for the life insurer, Chandramohan Mehra, Chief Marketing Officer, Bajaj Allianz Life, said, “The refreshed brand narrative, relevant to new customer risk-mitigation mindset, is anchored on Ayushmann, who embodies our brand ethos of trustworthiness, innovativeness, authenticity and responsibility.  The pandemic has infused smartness in our lives, and it is reflected in how we are embracing remote ways of living or acquiring new skills. Our smart products and secured digital services are aimed at securing and enabling our customer’s Life Goals, in these uncertain times.

Ayushmann Khurrana, actor and brand ambassador for Bajaj Allianz Life, said, “I am delighted to partner with Bajaj Allianz Life in its journey towards enabling Life Goals of India.  A trusted and Smart Life Insurance plan is a reliable back up to your family’s Life Goals. Amongst several innovative offerings, its differentiated Term Insurance Plan and the innovative digital service – Smart Assist, precisely answers the needs of protection and contactless yet assisted transactions.”

In addition to the campaign on Smart Protect Goal, Ayushmann Khurrana will also feature in an ad film on Smart Assist, the revolutionary tech-enabled service the company has launched to ensure customers who are purchasing the company’s product are guided in a smart, transparent, and a secure manner by a Bajaj Allianz Life expert, keeping all the social distancing norms in mind, and being with the customer at the same time. Bajaj Allianz Life’s Smart Protect Goal, one of the most comprehensive term insurance plans offers a return of premium at maturity, 55 critical illness coverage and cover till 99 years of age for limited premium paying term as less as 5 years.

The latest Bajaj Allianz Life latest campaign will run on major TV channels and will be rolled out on all major digital platforms.

Also Read: “Gender-neutral awards should become the norm!”, says Ayushmann Khurrana, hailing Berlin Film Festival’s announcement

Tags : , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

FAU-G was not conceptualised by Sushant…

Actor Himansh Kohli tests positive for…

Vidyut Jammwal starrer Khuda Haafiz to get a…

Sushant Singh Rajput and Rhea Chakraborty…

Jacqueline Fernandez and Yami Gautam join…

Saif Ali Khan and Arjun Kapoor join the cast…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification