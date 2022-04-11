South Korean juggernaut BTS snagged another award for Favorite Music Group at this year’s Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards held in Santa Monica on April 9.

BTS break their own Guinness World Record taking home their sixth win at 2022 Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards

BTS took home the prize for Favorite Music Group for the third consecutive year, marking their sixth overall trophy from the Kids’ Choice Awards. With this latest achievement, BTS has now extended their own Guinness World Record for “the most Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards won by a music group.”

Last year, BTS earned the title by tying with Fifth Harmony at five wins each, but they have now broken that tie by winning a sixth award.

As the group is currently in Las Vegas for their 4-day ‘PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE - LAS VEGAS’ concert, the group accepted the award through a pre-recorded speech. RM remarked, “Thank you, KCA [Kids’ Choice Awards] and ARMY [BTS’s fandom], for the Favorite Music Group award. We’re honored and so grateful to receive the award.”

Jimin continued, “This award is for you, ARMY. We are touched by your love and cheer.”

Suga then followed saying, “We will never, ever stop trying our best, and we will show you great performances.”

Jungkook added, “Thank you, KCA, for the award,” and followed by V saying, “We love you, ARMY.”

BTS are currently in Las Vegas for their stadium tour. This past weekend, they had two sold out shows at Allegiant Stadium.

