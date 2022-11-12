Kevin Conroy, best known for voicing Batman on Warner Bros.’ long-running TV show Batman: The Animated Series, has died on Thursday.

American actor Kevin Conroy, who gave his voice to Batman on Warner Bros.’ TV show Batman: The Animated Series, has died at 66. Series producer Warner Bros. announced the heartbreaking news on Friday. Conroy died on Thursday.

On the official Instagram handle of WarnerBros. Animation, the company shared a post while expressing their grief over his death. In the caption, they wrote, “Warner Bros. Animation is saddened by the loss of our dear friend Kevin Conroy. His iconic portrayal of Batman will forever stand among the greatest portrayals of the Dark Knight in any medium. We send our warmest thoughts to his loved ones and join fans around the world in honouring his legacy.”

For the unversed, Fox Kids aired Batman: The Animated Series for 85 episodes between 1992 and 1995. Many comic book fans and critics praised Conroy's strong, gravelly Batman voice, with many hailing the actor as the ideal Caped Crusader. Additionally, the series included Mark Hamill's iconic portrayal of the Joker.

As per a report by Variety, Hamil said, “Kevin was perfection. He was one of my favourite people on the planet, and I loved him like a brother. He truly cared for the people around him – his decency shone through everything he did. Every time I saw him or spoke with him, my spirits were elevated,” in a statement.

Conroy, who was born in Westbury, New York, in November 1955, studied acting at The Julliard School under John Houseman with actors including Christopher Reeve, Frances Conroy, and Robin Williams. He is survived by his spouse Vaughn C. Williams, sister Trisha Conroy, and brother Tom Conroy.

