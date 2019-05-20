Bollywood Hungama
Mohit Raina to work with Jacqueline Fernandez in Mrs. Serial Killer?

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Jacqueline Fernandez is all set to make her debut on OTT platform with Mrs. Serial Killer. She is set to get into the groove of the character by reading the script minutely and prepping extensively. It is reported that television star Mohit Raina is roped in to play opposite Jacqueline. Though it is not yet confirmed, insiders claim that the Uri star has been approached for this project.

This film is helmed by Shirish Kunder and Farah Khan. Both have not confirmed this but there is strong speculation that Raina would play a key character in the movie. A few weeks ago, Netflix India made an official announcement that Jacqueline Fernandez is indeed making her digital debut with Mrs Serial Killer. Sharing her first look, the actress can be seen black and photo with a scarf wrapped around her head. The caption read, “Just a very excited PSA that @Asli_Jacqueline is officially part of the Netflix fam with Mrs. Serial Killer. Here’s hoping that if we are ever framed for murder, she’s got our back!”

Jacqueline Fernandez, on the work front, will be starring in Tarun Mansukhani’s Drive with Sushant Singh Rajput. This project has been stalled due to technical reasons by she also has Kick 2 in the pipeline.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Sushant Singh Rajput – Jacqueline Fernandez starrer DRIVE postponed once again

More Pages: Mrs. Serial Killer Box Office Collection

