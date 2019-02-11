Bollywood Hungama
After Miyaan Kal Aana, Nawazuddin Siddiqui backs a biopic on folk singer Teejan Bai

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

In the era of biopics, Bollywood gets one more biopic in its kitty. And, this time it’s from the versatile actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui. The actor, who had earlier produced brother Shamas Nawab Siddiqui’s short film Miyaan Kal Aana (Mister Come Tomorrow) is back with yet another content-driven venture which will be based on the life of folk artiste Teejan Bai.

Nawazuddin has been a huge admirer of Teejan Bai since his theatre days and also been privileged to perform her live. The veteran artiste performs Pandvani, a traditional performing art form involving narration of tales from the Mahabharata. Although, the initial idea of making a film on her was of Nawazuddin’s wife Aaliya.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui is one of the producers in Magic If Films with his wife Aaliya and brother Shamas Nawab Siddiqui. The biopic will be jointly produced by them.

On the film front, Nawazuddin has recently given a blockbuster film Thackarey and looking forward the release of his next two ventures, Motichoor Chaknachoor opposite Athiya Shetty and Photograph alongside Sanya Malhotra.

The actor-producer will also be wrapping up the shoot of Sacred Games 2 and director Honey Trehan’s directorial debut Raat Akeli Hai with Radhika Apte. Post that, he will begin shooting for his brother Shamas Nawab Siddiqui’s feature debut Bole Chudiyan under the banner of Woodpecker Movies.

ALSO READ: Nawazuddin Siddiqui to play passionate lover in brother Shamas Nawab Siddiqui's feature debut Bole Chudiyan

