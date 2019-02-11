Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 13.02.2019 | 10:23 PM IST

Boney Kapoor to produce a remake of Egyptian movie

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Boney Kapoor has gotten back to films and is producing not only in Hindi cinema but down South as well. The producer will be producing the South remake of Hindi movie Pink. Now, it seems like he is adapting another film. Boney Kapoor will be producing a remake of Egyptian movie Hepta – The Last Lecture in Hindi and several other languages. The film will be produced by Boney Kapoor’s Bayview Projects and co-produced by Fresh Lime Films.

Based on Mohamed Sadek’s best-selling book, Hepta directed by Hadi El Bagoury revolves around the seven stages of love and was one of the highest-grossing romantic films in the history of Egyptian cinema.

“India and Egypt have been strongly influencing each other’s culture, arts and architecture since ancient times. It is a pleasure to cooperate with Egyptian cinema. I strongly believe that this is only the beginning and we shall soon be seeing films from Egypt and India being remade in their respective languages.”, said Kapoor

Boney Kapoor is also remaking Hindi Film Pink in Tamil titled AK 59 with south superstar Ajith which is currently being shot. Boney Kapoor, meanwhile, will be collaborating with Thala Ajith Kumar on two films. He is producing the South remake of Pink which will have Vidya Balan‘s cameo.

ALSO READ: Boney Kapoor SUES Sridevi Bungalow makers who stand by their film

 

