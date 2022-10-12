Michelle Yeoh and Pete Davidson have joined the voice cast of Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, voicing two robots in disguise

Michelle Yeoh and Pete Davidson join Transformers: Rise of the Beasts in voice roles for the upcoming franchise entry from Paramount.

Michelle Yeoh and Pete Davidson join Transformers: Rise of the Beasts

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Yeoh will lend her voice to the Airazor character, and Davidson will voice Mirage. The seventh installment of the Paramount Pictures franchise is based on Hasbro’s Transformers action figures and inspired by the popular 1990s Beast Wars property.

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts is directed by Steven Caple Jr. and stars Anthony Ramos, Dominique Fishback, Luna Lauren Valez, Peter Cullen as Optimus Prime and Ron Perlman as Optimus Primal. Entertainment One, Hasbro’s entertainment studio, is executive producing, while Skydance is co-financing and executive producing.

New Republic Pictures is also co-financing and executive producing. Transformers: Rise of the Beasts is produced by Lorenzo di Bonaventura, Michael Bay, Mark Vahradian and Duncan Henderson. Transformers: Rise of the Beasts is the first film in the franchise since 2018’s Bumblebee.

Rise of the Beasts will be set in the 1990s between the events of Bumblebee and the main film series started by Michael Bay in 2007. The sequel is set to open on June 9, 2023, release after being pushed back a year by a pandemic-era production delay.

On the work front, Yeoh is freshly coming off the indie hit Everything Everywhere All at Once. She’ll be seen in the Avatar sequels and has also joined the cast of A Haunting in Venice. Meanwhile, Davidson left Saturday Night Live this year but appeared in Bodies Bodies Bodies and the rom-com Meet Cute.

Also Read: A Haunting in Venice: Michelle Yeoh, Jamie Dornan, Tina Fey, and more join Agatha Christie’s thriller adaptation

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.