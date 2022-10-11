20th Century Studios has announced the ensemble cast of A Haunting in Venice, from Kenneth Branagh, based on Agatha Christie’s 1969 thriller novel “Hallowe’en Party.”

A Haunting in Venice: Michelle Yeoh, Jamie Dornan, Tina Fey, and more join Agatha Christie’s thriller adaptation

According to Variety, set in post-WWII Venice on All Hallows’ Eve, the film follows another mystery featuring the celebrated sleuth Poirot. Inspired by Christie’s ‘Hallowe’en Party’, the now retired and living in self-imposed exile Poirot reluctantly attends a séance at a haunted palazzo when one of the guests is murdered, and the former detective must once again find out who did it.

Headlined by Kenneth Branagh, who will reprise his role as mustachioed detective Hercule Poirot, the ensemble also includes Kyle Allen, Camille Cottin, Jamie Dornan, Tina Fey, Jude Hill, Ali Khan, Emma Laird, Kelly Reilly, Riccardo Scamarico, and Michelle Yeoh. Production is set to commence on Halloween day October 31.

Michael Green will once again provide the screenplay. Executive Producers for the film include Louise Killin and James Prichard, while producers; Judy Hofflund, Ridley Scott, Simon Kinberg, and Mark Gordon have all been drafted in. “This is a fantastic development of the character Hercule Poirot, as well as the Agatha Christie franchise,” Branagh said of the new film.

“Based on a complex, little known tale of mystery set at Halloween in a pictorially ravishing city, it is an amazing opportunity for us, as filmmakers, and we are relishing the chance to deliver something truly spine-chilling for our loyal movie audiences.”

A Haunting in Venice is scheduled to open in theaters nationwide in 2023.

