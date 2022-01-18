The Duke and Duchess of Sussex leave their fans moved with their latest heartwarming gesture. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle honoured Martin Luther King Jr. Day in the U.S. and gave back to The King Center in Atlanta on Monday, January 17.

They showed their unwavering support to Dr. Bernice King, daughter of the late Martin Luther King Jr., and helped by providing meals for volunteers and staff organizing Monday's events at The King Center in Atlanta.

Bernice took to Twitter to thank the couple for honoring her father through their kind gesture, “I’m so grateful for your graciousness in honoring my father.” she wrote.

Thank you, Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, for providing local Black-owned food trucks for @TheKingCenter’s King Day Community Service Project volunteers today. I’m so grateful for your graciousness in honoring my father. #MLKDay #BelovedCommunity pic.twitter.com/mxH7kjDbR2 — Be A King (@BerniceKing) January 17, 2022

According to People, Local Black-owned food trucks included Paige's Pastries & Bistro and Parlay Savory Saloon who served free lunches to volunteers on-site who helped put together the events. Events on the day included a voter registration and education drive along with a service project to gather donations for unsheltered and homeless individuals in Atlanta.

In addition to the various community service projects, the King Center also hosted the Martin Luther King Jr. Beloved Community Commemorative Service with keynote speaker The Most Reverend Michael Bruce Curry, who gave the sermon at Meghan and Harry’s 2018 wedding.

The King Center also added in a separate tweet, "Your care matters so much to those here to register and educate voters and collect items for our homeless neighbors."

Thank you, Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, for providing local Black-owned food trucks for our #MLKDay service project volunteers. Your care matters so much to those here to register and educate voters and collect items for our homeless neighbors. pic.twitter.com/U2JPbIxmNy — The Martin Luther King, Jr. Center (@TheKingCenter) January 17, 2022

The couple know the importance of giving back to important causes and regularly do charity work through their Archewell Foundation, whose "core purpose is to uplift and unite communities — local and global, online and offline — one act of compassion at a time."

