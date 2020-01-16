Marvel’s 2020 lineup is pretty interesting. One of the films announced in phase 4 line up is The Eternals and it is the only film that is currently under production. Marvel has finally released the synopsis of the upcoming film and we finally know where this story fits in the timeline of Marvel Cinematic Universe.

“Marvel Studios’ The Eternals features an exciting new team of Super-Heroes in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, ancient aliens who have been living on Earth in secret for thousands of years,” begins the Eternals synopsis. “Following the events of Avengers: Endgame, an unexpected tragedy forces them out of the shadows to reunite against mankind’s most ancient enemy, The Deviants.”

It seems like we’ll meet The Eternals post-Avengers: Endgame which is in the year 2024. The supervillains The Deviants were created by the Celestials and terrorize humanity.

The film stars Angelina Jolie as Thena, Salma Hayek as Ajax, Richard Madden as Ikaris, Kit Harington as Black Knight, Kumail Nanjiani as Kingo, Lauren Riddlof as Makkari, Don Lee as Gilgamesh and Brian Tyree Henry as Phastos. The Eternals will be the next superhero team that will release in November 6, 2020.

