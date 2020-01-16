Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 16.01.2020 | 7:03 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Tanhaji – The Unsung Warrior Good Newwz Chhapaak Panga Mardaani 2 Dabangg 3
follow us on

Marvel releases The Eternals plot, teases new supervillains and aftermath of Avengers: Endgame

ByMonica Yadav

Marvel’s 2020 lineup is pretty interesting. One of the films announced in phase 4 line up is The Eternals and it is the only film that is currently under production. Marvel has finally released the synopsis of the upcoming film and we finally know where this story fits in the timeline of Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Marvel releases The Eternals plot, teases new supervillains and aftermath of Avengers: Endgame

“Marvel Studios’ The Eternals features an exciting new team of Super-Heroes in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, ancient aliens who have been living on Earth in secret for thousands of years,” begins the Eternals synopsis. “Following the events of Avengers: Endgame, an unexpected tragedy forces them out of the shadows to reunite against mankind’s most ancient enemy, The Deviants.”

It seems like we’ll meet The Eternals post-Avengers: Endgame which is in the year 2024. The supervillains The Deviants were created by the Celestials and terrorize humanity.

The film stars Angelina Jolie as Thena, Salma Hayek as Ajax, Richard Madden as Ikaris, Kit Harington as Black Knight, Kumail Nanjiani as Kingo, Lauren Riddlof as Makkari, Don Lee as Gilgamesh and Brian Tyree Henry as Phastos. The Eternals will be the next superhero team that will release in November 6, 2020.

ALSO READ: Leaked photos from The Eternals set reveal Game Of Thrones star Kit Harrington shooting with Gemma Chan

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

SCOOP: Riteish Deshmukh replaces R Madhavan…

Mumbai businessman gets three years in jail…

Chhapaak director Meghna Gulzar opens up on…

Raj Kapoor’s daughter Ritu Nanda passes away…

Salman Khan gets a makeshift gym in a studio…

Sajid Nadiadwala started work on the script…

Rate this article
Make favorite
New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification