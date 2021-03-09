Ever since the digital space exploded in India, a lot of shows have been churned out. But only a select few managed to get unanimous praise. The Family Man, which released in September 2019, is definitely one of them. Starring Manoj Bajpayee, Priyamani and Sharib Hashmi, this web series about a secret agent living a dual life was loved for its thrills, humour and of course, taut screenplay. The season 1 ended on a high and left viewers asking for more. Thankfully, the second season’s shoot commenced soon. If things went as planned, it would have been released in February 2021. However, it got delayed and as per Amazon Prime, the platform streaming the series, it’ll be out in summer 2021.

Yesterday, a news report came in that shocked the fans of The Family Man. As per this news article, Amazon Prime has cancelled the season 2 of The Family Man. Thankfully, in less than two hours after this news was published, director duo Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK, aka Raj and DK, tweeted, in reply to this news, with just two letters – ‘BS’ (bullsh*t). In other words, they slammed this news article and in turn, the fans were able to heave a sigh of relief.

A source from the show says, “What Raj and DK tweeted is right. There’s no way the season is getting cancelled. We were quite shocked when this report came in. There’s no truth to it at all.”

One of the first shows of Amazon Prime India this year was Tandav, starring Saif Ali Khan, Dimple Kapadia, Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub, Sarah Jane Dias and Sunil Grover. The show got into a major trouble after allegations were raised that it hurt religious sentiments. Due to this brouhaha, the government stepped in and decided to formulate and implement guidelines for the OTT shows. There have been reports that The Family Man 2 has been delayed due to this reason. A section of the media has also speculated that Amazon Prime is going through the series minutely and removing all ‘objectionable’ stuff. Some also claim that the series is getting reshot.

However, the source clarifies that it’s not true. The source reveals, “Nothing in the show is getting reshot. Raj and DK have already moved on to their next web series, starring Shahid Kapoor. And no, Amazon Prime is not even censoring anything. There’s nothing in the show that needs to be removed.”

Explaining the delay behind the new season’s release, the source continues, “The OTT guidelines are now in place and to put it into motion, Amazon Prime is taking time. It’s the new rule and to follow it, Amazon has taken time and hence, it has decided to delay the second instalment. That’s all.”

So when can we expect it to be out. The source says, “It’ll be out in the summers. So expect it to release in May or June 2021.”

The Family Man 2 also marks the digital debut of Southern actress Samantha Akkineni.

Also Read: Manoj Bajpayee commences the shooting of Kanu Behl’s thriller Despatch

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.