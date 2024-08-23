After a successful run for two seasons, the series which also stars Priyamani, Sharib Hashmi, and others is gearing up for its third season.

While the director duo Raj-DK are super excited about the premiere of the highly-anticipated spy thriller Citadel: Honey Bunny, the two filmmakers have enjoyed quite a bit of success with their other series’ – especially The Family Man. The show starring Manoj Bajpayee in the lead role as an undercover agent has definitely garnered immense success among the masses and now as fans eagerly await the third season, we hear that the show will be ending with the fourth edition.

Although there has been no official announcement on the same, reports state that the makers are considering it as an option. However, they will be arriving at a final decision only after the premiere of third season. Sources close to Mid-Day have shared that the makers are planning to wrap up the show with the fourth edition. The source said, “The third season’s shoot is underway and everyone in the team is excited about how it is shaping up. Simultaneously, there is a discussion about signing off the series with the fourth edition. Raj-DK are toying with the idea at the moment and have yet to take a final decision.”

However, they have asserted that no final decision has been made regarding the same. “The idea of ending the series is at a nascent stage. The final call will be taken following discussions with all the stakeholders only after they wrap up the third season,” the source added.

Meanwhile, the second season ended with a cliffhanger just like the first one as audiences await many answers not only regarding Manoj Bajpayee aka Srikant Tiwari’s next project in the show but also about the relationship changes his character is undergoing with his family in the series. The third season is expected to provide answer to some of these questions along with a new track of another possible threat that will be looming on the nation. Apart from Bajpayee, the show also stars Priyamani, Sharib Hashmi, Shreya Dhanwanthary, among others.

