After the recent box office success of horror-supernatural movies such as Stree 2 and Munjya, Sony MAX is set to release supernatural thriller and Sony MAX Original Release: Adbhut as a direct-to-TV film release. Directed by Sabbir Khan and the film stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui, alongside Diana Penty, Shreya Dhanwanthary and Rohan Mehra. The film, produced by Sony Pictures International Productions and Sabbir Khan Films, explores a world where the supernatural collides with reality.

Sabbir Khan, Director, says "Television has always been a powerful medium in India, reaching millions of homes across the country. With Adbhut, we are not just releasing a film; we are penetrating across crores of Indian households all at once. We are making history by embracing a new model that puts the audience first."

Nawazuddin Siddiqui adds, “Adbhut is a film that pushes boundaries, not just in its story but in how it’s being shared with the world. For me, it’s exciting to see a film reach millions of people at once through television. The supernatural genre has always intrigued me, and I believe audiences will find the experience both thrilling and thought-provoking. With this direct-to-TV release, we’re breaking new ground, and I’m proud to be a part of this historic moment.”

Udayan Pradeep Shukla, Head - Programming & On Air Promotions from Sony Max, says, "In a rapidly changing world, it’s crucial to innovate and adapt. Sony Max Original Release: Adbhut is our statement of intent that quality content should be accessible to everyone, and the unparalleled reach of television offers the perfect stage for such a monumental event on Sony MAX."

Adbhut will air on Sony MAX on September 15, at 8 PM.

