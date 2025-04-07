Salman Khan shares new trailer of Andaz Apna Apna ahead of its re-release on April 25: “Amar Prem Ka Andaaz is back”

One week after the release of Sikandar, Salman Khan shared the trailer of his classic comedy Andaz Apna Apna, which also stars Aamir Khan. The film is all set to be re-released on April 25. Originally released in 1994, the film is beloved for its humor, performances, and ensemble cast.

Salman Khan shares new trailer of Andaz Apna Apna ahead of its re-release on April 25: “Amar Prem Ka Andaaz is back”

Salman unveiled a trailer packed with all the iconic scenes from Andaz Apna Apna, captioning it with a loud and proud, “Amar Prem Ka Andaaz is back. #AndazApnaApna Re-releasing In Cinemas on 25th April 2025 Nationwide.”

Fans showed their excitement in response to Salman’s post. One user wrote, “Meri favourite movie, both Khans are my favorite—amazing acting by both.” Another commented, “Dosti, deewangi, aur dhamaakedaar comedy… once again, Andaz Apna Apna!”

Earlier, the film’s official Instagram page shared a poster announcing its re-release. The caption read, “Andaz Apna Apna Re-releasing in cinemas on 25th April 2025! Experience the cult classic on the big screen! Restored & Remastered in 4K & Dolby 5.1 Trailer out soon!” Fans were thrilled by the news. One enthusiast exclaimed, “Wohhhhooooo!!! Let’s go!” while another playfully quoted a famous line, “Suno Suno Duniya Ke Logo, Sabse Bada hai Mr. Gogo.”

Recently, the children of late producer Vinay Sinha—Namrata, Priti, and Amod Sinha—announced the re-release date of Andaz Apna Apna. They also shared their excitement about Aamir Khan and Salman Khan’s interest in doing a sequel. Speaking to The Times of India, they said, “Recently, Aamir bhai mentioned that Salman sir and he are keen on doing the Andaz Apna Apna sequel. We are thrilled that they both are excited and in light of this, we will start talks with them right after the re-release of Andaz Apna Apna on April 25.”

They further shared, “Talks with Rajkumar Santoshi ji have been ongoing for years. It also includes (those) during our father producer Vinay Kumar Sinha’s lifetime. However, nothing concrete has been ﬁnalised with him till now. We will make an ofﬁcial announcement under as soon as discussions with the actors and director are complete and a strong script is locked.”

Andaz Apna Apna is a cult classic Hindi comedy starring Aamir Khan and Salman Khan, with Raveena Tandon and Karisma Kapoor also in key roles. Known for its quirky humour and iconic one-liners, the film also gave audiences the unforgettable comic villain Crime Master Gogo, played by Shakti Kapoor.

Also Read : Salman Khan’s double-digit days shrink to an All-Time low with Sikandar

More Pages: Andaz Apna Apna Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.