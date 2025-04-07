On World Health Day 2025, Tahira Kashyap Khurrana, author, filmmaker, and cancer survivor, took to Instagram to reveal that her breast cancer has relapsed after seven years. The heartfelt post quickly garnered support from fans, friends, and celebrities, including her husband Ayushmann Khurrana, who called her “My Hero”.

Tahira Kashyap reveals breast cancer relapse on World Health Day: “Round 2 for Me… I still got this”

In her post, Tahira shared a powerful and poetic caption, writing, “When life gives you lemons make lemonade. When life becomes too generous and throws them again at you, you squeeze them calmly into your favourite kala khatta drink and sip it with all the good intentions. Because for one it’s a better drink and two you know you will give it your best once again.”

She continued with hashtags that reflected both her resilience and her advocacy for early detection: #RegularScreening #Mammogram #NotShyingAway #BreastCancer #OneMoreTime #LetsGo #WorldHealthDay #Gratitude

The note accompanying her post read: “Seven year itch or the power of regular screening – it's a perspective, I’d like to go with the latter and suggest the same for everyone who needs to get regular mammograms. Round 2 for me... I still got this.”

Celebrities Pour in Support

Ayushmann Khurrana left a moving comment under her post, calling her “My Hero” with a red heart emoji. His brother Aparshakti Khurana added, “Big tight hug bhabhi! We know Tussi ainu viii lamaaa paa laaonge.” Actress and fellow cancer survivor Sonali Bendre commented, “No words baby! Just sending love, strength and prayers.” TV host and actress Mini Mathur also showed her support, saying, “You will win round 2 as well Tahira. Stay on course. Keep going.”

Tahira's Journey with Breast Cancer

Tahira was first diagnosed with Stage 0 breast cancer (DCIS) in 2018 and underwent a mastectomy. Since then, she has been vocal about her journey, using her platform to spread awareness about the importance of regular screenings and mammograms. Her candid posts and motivational tone have inspired thousands battling similar challenges.

