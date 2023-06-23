Manoj Bajpayee and Sharmila Tagore starrer Gulmohar is selected to be the opening film for the 20th Indian Film Festival Stuttgart, Germany. Directed by Rahul V. Chittella, the film is a family drama that was released on Disney+ Hotstar earlier this year amidst positive reviews and audience reactions. The film has also been already acclaimed overseas, including the New York Indian Film Festival.

Manoj Bajpayee and Sharmila Tagore starrer Gulmohar to open the Indian Film Festival Stuttgart

Interestingly, director Rahul V. Chittella had won the German Star of India at the same festival in 2017 for his short film Azaad. Sharing his excitement at the recent development for Gulmohar, he said in a statement, “I’m so excited that Gulmohar has been chosen to open the prestigious Indian Film Festival of Stuttgart, which is in its 20th year of championing soulful stories from our part of the world in Germany! My previous film, Azaad, won the Best Short at the festival in 2017, and it’s lovely to go back to the festival with a film as special as Gulmohar.”

He added, “It is truly heartening to see all the love and appreciation pouring in from all corners of the globe and seeing this special film about family and home resonate so deeply with audiences worldwide. We had exciting screenings in New York last month and will be traveling to Stuttgart and Berlin in July and the rest of the world this year.”

Gulmohar is a Star Studios production in association with Chalkboard Entertainment and Autonomous Works. The film also stars Suraj Sharma, Amol Palekar, Kaveri Seth and Simran, among others.

